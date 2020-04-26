Chandrayaan 1 – the first ever unmanned lunar Spacecraft crafted by ISRO which was substantially smaller than a small car, credited with the discovery of magmatic water on the moon. But shortly after this discovery, the ingenious and astounding creation lost all its communication with ISRO, and ISRO thought it may have crashed. The spacecraft was so small in size that it remains undetectable, and all this happened in October 2008 and after a decade NASA found it revolving around the moon.

Galaxy 15 – The same stopped responding to all commands from ground controllers. More than 150,000 commands were sent to Galaxy 15 which remained unanswered, and the ground commands thought it may be drifted outside its assigned orbits, due to an intense Solar storm, but miraculously in December 2010 suddenly Galaxy – 15 reset its position and started accepting ground commands.

In the year 1977, during the time of cold war, the Soviet Union deployed a number of active radar satellites into the orbit to detect submariners and monitor maritime activities, and each of the satellites was powered by an on-board nuclear reactor and were kept in the low orbit. KOSMOS 954 was one of them which started malfunctioning and the Soviet Union was unable to control this satellite and in January 1978, the said KOSMOS 954, reentered and fell on Earth with an operating nuclear reactor containing 50 Kgs of hazardous uranium, highly scattered across Canada’s Northwest Territories, and as per agreement Canada was allowed to bill the Soviet Union with a whopping cost $6 million for clean-up.

China’s prototype 8.5-tonne space station – “Tiangong – 1” which blasted off from Jiuquan launch center in Gangu Province has recently crashed in the Pacific.

A Russian spacecraft (which was launched from Kazakhstan) unsuccessfully used to resupply ISS, and it carried food, fuel, and supplies for the six-member crew abroad the ISS. A launching malfunction sent the Spacecraft spinning out of control losing all communication with Russian Space Agency. This was due to a design peculiarity which ruptured the propellant tank causing blasting of the spacecraft, and ten days later during its reentry into the Earth’s atmosphere, Progress was destroyed causing Russian Space Agency a loss of $50.7 million.