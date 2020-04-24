It was in the year 1972 when the last time a human docked and thumped on the moon. Since then no space organization or agency has engaged itself in a program to send astronauts over the same. Despite sending some unmanned probes across the planets in the solar system, not much diligence and intentness has been paid on the moon. Thus, the Apollo 17 commander was the last human to be there on the moon.

After almost half a century, NASA is going to send a spacecraft which has been built invoking and actualizing the 3D printing technology on the moon once again. They have plans to send a crew of 4 astronauts to the moon by 2023. This will remain a test mission and the NASA is intending to recreate the history again. The spacecraft used will first circle the earth two times before it finally lands and deploys on the moon.

NASA will begin the test of Orion spacecraft by next year with no humans on it and it is expected that the same aircraft will be engaged in a program of commuting humans on Mars in the coming year. The Orion spacecraft will be built by the Airbus. One of the exquisite fact about this aircraft is it would be the first to be launched on the Space Launch system of NASA.

The launch will take place through one of the strongest rockets capable of producing an extreme thrust of around 5 million kgs during the takeoff. However, the biggest challenge and confrontation for the aficionados would be to fabricate a spacecraft that can easily bear an immense temperature of 2,500℃ and a speed of 25,000mph. Of course, the biggest challenge is to find a relevant material that can withstand the same.

The 3D printing technology has been adopted as the general plastic cannot be considered as it has low melting points. Therefore, a new type of plastic and i.e. Antero 800NA is to be considered for this. The same is largely expected to bear the load and the temperature up to a high level. They will insulate the outer surface with thermoplastic and this will make the aircraft capable to be considered for a long or deep space mission.

This material is well capable of equalizing or diminishing any sort of electrical short circuits or any other electrical problem in the spacecraft. The overall risk of the same would be escaped and evaded to a greater extent with the help of this material.