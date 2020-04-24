Gender equality has never got out of our systems – and only few women are given a chance to tell the world what they have contributed to its development, including the space programs. But thanks to the books and biopics, more and more people now have a chance to become aware of the contributions of women to NASA and the US space programs.

Today, a new documentary available on Netflix wants to give women a chance to shine and spread their light rays to the world. This documentary will give everyone the idea of what the women have done in the space programs, which perhaps majority don’t know yet.

The documentary highlights the works and prowess of the women who are not just scientists, but also tested and passed the spaceflights. They have done all these excellence in their way only to find out that they’ve been denied to explore the moon due to the claims that NASA is not fully ready for women astronauts.

Mercury 13 is an original documentary in Netflix directed by Heather Walsh and David Sington. The story speaks about the incredible but little-known female pioneers in the STEM.

The synopsis of the documentary goes this way: Mercury 13 is an extraordinary story focusing on women who were tested for the spaceflight in the year 1961 right before their dreams were ruined to becoming the first to make a trip beyond the surface of the Earth and have the exploration in the moon. The Man in Space program of NASA dubbed the “Project Mercury” had started in 1958. The men were chosen and become the Mercury 7. But away from the media’s awareness, the women pilots are also screened. There were thirteen of them had passed and in some cases, get a better test result than men – and they were called as Mercury 13. They got the right stuff but unfortunately, the wrong gender.

The film about the Mercury 13 is telling the audience about the remarkable women who reached the stars but were ahead of time.

One of the most frustrating portions of the trailer and its entire story is that the space programs are overseen since it is important to include the possibility of sending women astronauts on space. Otherwise, they will not have been included and tested at all.