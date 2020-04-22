Boeing’s first crewed spaceflight to the International Space Station may take longer than it was scheduled initially. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule was scheduled to take astronauts to the international space station for two weeks but NASA is thinking of extending the trip be at least 6months,there is also a possibility that NASA will add a third person on the crew list because initially the spaceflight was supposed to carry two crew persons.

But also NASA could be extending this trip because they currently running out of ways to get their astronauts to the International Space Station. Initially NASA used to transport the astronauts on Russian Soyuz rockets and now Russian is running short of the seats since its fully booked for the next two years leaving NASA with no option than to look for other means to transport its astronauts and that explains why they want to extend Boeing’s first trip from two weeks to 6 months.

These crewed flight tests will determine which among the two commercial space companies will conduct the much needed U.S commercial crewed spaceflight to the International Space Station. However the expected Boeing and SpaceX crewed flight test could be used as the actual space flights because Russia does not have more Soyuz seats to sell to U.S this leaves the U.S with no other option rather than to use the spaceflight test to get its astronauts to the ISS. The space flight test is scheduled to take place later this year and if it turns out to be a success then that means Boeing’s Starliner Capsule could be the next step to reach to the moon, now that the spaceflight can carry crew its makes it more suitable for the trip to the moon and beyond.

Boeing is already conducting several parachute drop test and a full scale landing to test the spacecraft condition when it’s returning to earth, they also use dummies in land drop test so they can understand the impact on crew members when the spaceflight is landing or taking off. This pre-launch tests are important because the safety of the crew comes first, and from the look of things the Starliner Capsule launch will be a success even though it is not clear if it will be able to take on full mission after the flight test.