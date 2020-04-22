Asteroids are celestial bodies from the inner solar systems. These small planets orbiting the sun have not really formed to create a planet. Asteroids are likely not to be seen by our naked eyes but some can be vied when they skies are very dark. They are bigger in size compared to meteoroids and are made up primarily of minerals and rocks.

The name asteroid was invented by a famous astronomer Sir William Heschel. This name was actually depicted star-shaped form objects as these asteroids had a similar shape. The hunting for these small planets is becoming necessary as they have posed a danger to the earth. The more the process is delayed the more asteroids are forming day by day. More than 8,000 asteroids have marked to be in existence.

This shows that measures should be taken to deal with the situation at hand for this number is big enough to destroy the entire human race. But this should worry us NASA has all that covered. During a presentation with NASA agency’s Future in space operations working groups, Lindeley Johnson quoted that there is still two thirds of the asteroids to be found that are near the earth.

Anything that is 30 million kilometers close to the orbit is a NEO. A large asteroid measures between 10 to 20 meters thick while a small one measures around 19 meters. Over the past years since 1990’s NASA has been on the forefront to find these asteroids from those ones that are 1 kilometer in diameter in order to secure earth from danger.

They have currently discovered bigger ones totaling to 887 and they have assured us that the remaining percent does not pose any danger to the universe. However lawmakers instructed NASA to further continue with the hunt of the asteroids near the earth by the end of 2020.

The deadline has brought the urge of launching asteroids hunting mission in the space. A project called NEOCam has been launched by NASA to aid in the operation of the NEO with the help of a space telescope that would be set up about 1.5 million kilometer from the earth. Although this program was once tried and tested but some way ended up missing due to low funding.

Other space launch that NASA is preparing to solve the problem of asteroids is the launch of double asteroids redirection test in 2020. This technique is aimed at nudging an asteroid off the orbit using gravitational forces.