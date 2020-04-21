Astronomers have been searching for extra-terrestrial lives. It is believed that life on earth is not by mere chance and that there is the possibility of life existing in other planets which could happen in the vast universe. In the search for new life, scientist use spacecraft which collect data on the spacecraft on surfaces which are thought to contain water as they could contain microbes. One more method of collecting data involves listening to radio telescopes in the hopes of catching radio signals from other advanced civilization which could exist out there. Furthermore, observation by use of telescopes would help indicate signs of lives on the planets.

NASA has taken the search for new lives a notch higher by use of powerful telescope with powerful lenses called Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). The new satellite will replace the function of Kelper space telescope since it is able to survey about 85% of the space with its lenses. Moreover, its ability to measure the brightness of stars within 300 light years enables astronomers to know the behaviour of other solar systems. This information is useful in determining the possibility of life existing in these systems.

TESS will be a real finder, as it will cover a portion of the space continuing with the work started with Kelper telescope. It is expected that the telescope will give more details to the data collected from the previous telescopes. Moreover, it is expected that it will discover newer planets which would be the size of earth with the possibility of this new worlds containing living organisms. There are tonnes of possibilities in the vast universe for the formation of life since it has been noted that life on earth is not by mere coincidence and that another matter which are crucial for the formation of life is abundant in the universe.

The scan by use of the powerful lenses of TESS involves the use of will be placed at 90 degrees to each other making it possible to cover a whole constellation on one lense.

Moreover, the telescope utilizes 4 cameras making it possible to cover the whole area in space. Thus when newer planets are discovered which could possibly contain life exploration and study on the planets begins depending on the technology available at the time. The telescope will be an eye in the sky with observation taking place not only for decades but possibly for the coming centuries. It is uncertain what the universe holds for us, and with the new technology available by NASA, it will soon be possible to find other life forms within the universe in the near future.