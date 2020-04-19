A small Russian spacecraft lifted last Thursday started its mission in reporting a close Earth-imaging platform which can be used for future satellites. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Soyuz 2-1v is the modified version of the Soyuz rocket family. According to RussianSpaceWeb.com, the spacecraft is designed to provide scientists and astronomers with the high quality of Earth’s imagery.

The defense agency of Russia also offered no description for the payload of the rocket. The Ministry of Defense also said that the launch of the rocket was done in a normal mode and the rocket reached the orbits as planned. The Russian agency authorities did not announce the launch of the spacecraft in advance. Anatoly Zak, a respected space journalist, reported that the Kosmos 2525 satellite was launched last Thursday and is capable of making high-resolution images from the Earth’s Surface. According to most experts, the significance of today’s launch is on the satellite program which is known as the EMKA.

The recent launch of Russia’s Soyuz 2-1v is said to be the fourth flight of the spacecraft. The spacecraft uses a liquid-fueled engine which was developed for the N1 moon rocket. The spacecraft also replaces the rocket’s four-nozzle stage engine and the designers of the spacecraft removed the strap-on boosters which normally a part of the Soyuz missions.

The steering engines of the spacecraft are also mounted around the engine of the Soyuz 2-1v. The second stage of the launchers is powered by an RD-0124 engine which was the same engine used in the earlier version of the Soyuz rocket. Engineers of the rocket kept the engine’s storage after the rocket was canceled. Some of the engines of the NK-33 were exported to other countries especially in the United States where it was upgraded to let fly the rocket and to bring supplies to the International Space Station.

One of the modified and upgraded engines which are known as the AJ26 failed after its launch last 2014. Engineers designed an upgraded chamber for the installation of the leftover of the engines of the NK-33. Although the NK-33 engine shortly failed after the Antares launch, the NK-33 engines have hovered on the Soyuz for four times and all launches were successful.

One of the four flights of the Soyuz 2-1v failed to launch a satellite last 2015. However, the failure is not related to the engine of the NK-33.