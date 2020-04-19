Extreme conditions are not only found in the outer space but also in the Earth itself. Some scientists of NASA do not just need to go into space to explore something more extreme. Most of their researchers take them to isolated or remote destinations. Along with them are lava fields, and coastal swamps.

While on the place, they explore dangerous surroundings. Despite that, the agency’s experts love their work because the learning there is worth it. Before studying Mars and other stars, examining the Earth’s dynamism is a prerequisite. From how the systems really work to how other conditions affect the shape of the other planets will be of great help towards becoming an effective scientist.

Last March 31, a panel of scientists presented a research (not in space) about icy Antarctica, lava deposits in the beautiful place of Hawaii, and mangrove forests in the central part of Africa. The study uncovers the planetary secret of the Earth, which could explain some environmental changes on the Moon, Mars, and other planets in the solar system.

Though the focus of NASA is about the Earth, most of its scientists are working with Kelly Brunt who is also a scientist at the Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center in Maryland.

She recently returned from a trip to Antarctica, where she was one of those who gathered data to support a new satellite in the institution, commonly known as ICESat-2 that will be soon launched in November 2018. It will utilize the highest quality of lasers to determine or track shifts during sea ice elevation and calculate how the changes affect the rise in the sea level.

Brunt, together with her team, was able to gather data that will corroborate the results of the new satellite’s elevation data. It will calculate accuracy that can be possibly measured in centimeters according to her.

Within 14 days, the team explored the ice thru motorized sleds with a built-in antenna for a fast FPS data collection. Brunt also added that they traveled for 466 miles in negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

During the scientific exploration, their supplies encompassed all they needed. Despite the hidden risks in the place, they were able to return mentally and physically fit. Apart from making their goals a reality, they realized that Antarctica has a natural beauty that’s worth exploring for.