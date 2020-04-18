Communications from the GSAT-6A satellite propelled on 29th of March has been gone and efforts are ongoing to develop a connection with it after keeping a strange stillness on the development of the spacecraft.

The following orbit raising operation of the GSAT-6A has been fruitfully carried out by the Liquid Apogee Motor Engine shooting for approximately fifty-three minutes on 31st of March, in the morning, according to a statement from Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

However, after a positive long duration, when the satellite was on way to the normal operating configuration for the final and third firing, planned for April 1, communication from the GSAT-6A was gone. The ISRO had magnificently put into space its current communication satellite GSAT-6A after a great takeoff of its influential geosynchronous rocket or GSLV-Fo8, from Sriharikota in Andra Pradesh. It will assist in mobile communications even from those very remote areas via hand-held ground terminals.

The strange silence of the space institution about the satellite had a result to speculation in terms of the development of the spacecraft.

The ISRO that typically converses on its official website regarding the orbit raising operations, just like what it did on March 30, after the great victory of the initial orbit raising operation has not issued any update after that.

The 2,140 kilograms communication satellite is intended for assisting in mobile communications even from remote areas via hand-held ground terminals. Along with a mission lifetime of approximately ten years, the GSAT-6A is expected at offering a thrust to mobile communications by multi-beam coverage capability. It is anticipated to be a shot in the arm for development of modern technologies.

This is the earliest mission for Sivan who false charge of the space institution in January. In August 2017, the mission of India to takeoff the backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H aboard PSLV-C39 resulted in a disappointment after a mechanical glitch on the final leg after a flawless takeoff.

The ISRO then believed the heat shield didn’t detach on the last leg of the launch arrangement and, thus IRNSS-1H got trapped in the fourth phase of the rocket. However, this hasn’t stopped the ISRO from looking forward to its another launch that is planned for April 11, 2018, 6:34 pm. That mission will witness a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle direct the IRNSS-11 satellite into space from the Satish Dhawan Space Center. This will be the 8th satellite to participate the NavIC navigation satellite constellation of the country.