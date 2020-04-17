Last Friday, SpaceX launched yet another rocket to space and the world waited on the news to know if the company had succeeded to land the $6 million nose cone.

However, SpaceX had bad news for its fans as CEO Elon Musk took to twitter to announce that when the nose cone had fallen back towards the Earth, the parafoils got tangled and were unable to retard its descent. Thus, the nose cone fell on water at very high speed that destroyed it. The primary mission was smooth as the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully delivered ten satellites in the orbit for Iridium (IRDM).

SpaceX is a company that is popular for smooth landing and reusing of rocket boosters for cost effective rockets. But exceptions always happen just like this incident.

The nose cone or fairing (around 40 feet long) usually sits on the rocket`s top, where it serves as a shield for the satellite during its launch. When the rocket reaches space, the fairing splits into two halves and falls off. Normally, it comes back to Earth and drowns in the ocean.

The above phenomenon is what SpaceX aims to change. Since the fairing is a costly part of the rocket, efforts are being made to recover that piece. SpaceX has been trying to do this since March 2017. They are aiming towards soft landing of the two halves in the ocean, so that it does not break.

However, the problem is the water damages the electronics and components of the fairing, soft landing or hard and then it will be hard to make it reusable.

Thus, they thought of trying to catch the parts in a ship called Mr. Steven during their Friday`s launch. The ship had its giant net spread out to catch the falling fairing. However, this time due to hard impact of the fairing, this idea did not taste success.

Never before did anyone think of or attempt to recover and reuse a fairing, no company or even the government. The world is confident that SpaceX and its innovative ideas will get to the bottom of this problem some day, for they are a tenacious company and believe in persistence.

Renowned professors and researchers have supported this unique idea of SpaceX by saying that re-using the fairing may be a very difficult task, but not impossible.