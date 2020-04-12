Picture credited by Stratolaunch Systems Corp.

Stratolaunch developing project of own lifting aircraft able to launch rockets with payload during flight reached another milestone. On December 21, 2017, Stratolauncher performed first tests on the runway.

Largest aircraft in history performed first ground tests at Stratolaunch Systems Corp. facilities at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California on December 21, 2017. Plane was rolled out from hangar and next it started all of its six Pratt and Whitney engines. After few moments aircraft begun to roll over the runway followed by service pick-up and observed from drone flying over the runway.

Picture credited by Stratolaunch Systems Corp.

During the short ride plane achieved almost speed 46 km/h. According to official statement given by SSC, test was finished with success. Service teams tested gear, steering system, brakes, anti-skid systems, engines, fueling system and many different subsystems and instruments used during moving on runway.

Following tests of Stratolaunch assume increasing speed during test rides simulating conditions during landing and take off.