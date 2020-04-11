United Launch Alliance informed about postponing the launch of Delta II rocket with JPSS-1 satellite for at least four days.

According to ULA reason for delaying launch of Delta II is problem with faulty battery of JPSS-1 satellite. It was decided yesterday to replace battery and specialists from Ball Aerospace and Technologies Corp. managed to perform service action and install new battery to provide flawless operating for at least 7 years of planned operational. JPSS-1 was previously attached to Delta II on October 24, 2017 after arriving at Vandenberg on September 6.

Vehicle remains secure at Vandenberg Air Force base in California. Launch is now planned for Tuesday, November 14 at 09:47 UTC.

JPSS-1 (Joint Polar Satellite System) is first from new generation weather satellites operating over Earth’s poles for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Satellite weighs 2540 kg and is powered by two deployable solar arrays. Satellite was manufactured by Ball Aerospace and will operate on 817 km × 823 km, 98.71° orbit for at least 7 years. It is equipped with five main instruments to gather data on storms, clouds, fog, smoke plumes and snow and ice cover, monitor atmospheric temperature and moisture content. Satellite will also help in collecting data on ozone layer. Main instruments are: Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS), Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder (ATMS), Ozone Mapper/Profiler Suite (OMPS), Clouds and the Earth Radiant Energy System (CERES). Satellite will support weather forecasting processes and monitoring of natural environment.

Launch of first JPSS series satellite is also penultimate mission of Delta II rocket which remains in service since 1989. Last mission is planned for 2018.