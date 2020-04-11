Two more Galileo satellites reached French Guiana to reach space later this year.

Galileo 21 and Galileo 22 reached French Guiana inside Boeing 747 Cargo on October 17 after journey from Luxembourg Airport. Delivered in special air conditioned containers were delivered on special lorry to Guiana Space Center facility where two other Galileos have been remaining since September 18, 2017.

Four satellites (Galileos 19, 20, 21 and 22) will reach space inside payload fairing of Ariane 5 operated by Arianespace. Rocket was already delivered by ship last month and after assembling process, tests and fueling of the satellites launch of Galileos will enter into last phase in December 2017.

Launch (VA240) is planned for December 12, 2017 at 18:36 UTC from ELA-3 at Kourou, French Guiana.