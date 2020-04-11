Second Electron rocket was delivered from Rocket Lab’s factory in Auckland to Launch Complex 1 on Mahia Peninsula placed 200 km to south east.

After failed first launch attempt on May 25, 2017, Rocket Lab announced that second test flight is planned before end of 2017. For all spaceflights fans in New Zealand we have good news: second Electron rocket arrived to Launch Complex 1 on November 16, 2017.

Second launch attempt named “Still Testing” is planned for December and seems to be different flight comparing to first one, “It’s a Test”. This time rocket will deliver few Cubesat satellites and deploy them at 300 km x 500 km orbit inclined 83 degrees to the equator.

Payload of Electron rocket will be one Dove Earth-imaging CubeSat for San Francisco-based Planet, and probably two Lemur-2 weather CubeSats operated by Spire Global.

Rocket Lab still has not unveiled when exactly Electron will be launched but is highly possible that second launch attempt will be performed before Christmas.