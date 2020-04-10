JPSS-1 arrived inside special container towed by lorry to Vandenberg Air Force Base from Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. facility in Boulder, Colorado. New weather satellite will be launched in November 2017.

Launch of the first satellite of new weather monitoring system called Joint Polar Satellite System is planned for 09:49 UTC on November 10th, 2017. Delta II rocket will be launched from SLC-2W at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

JPSS is result of the cooperation between NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration). System will rely on three satellites (Suomi-NPP, JPSS-1, JPSS-2) along with ground segment and will reach full operational ability in 2025. JPSS will provide accurate data for weather forecasts, perform monitoring of natural phenomenas like storms, eruptions of the volcanoes and help during disasters like Gulf oil tracking. Data and images collected by satellites will be transmitted to Earth within few hours.