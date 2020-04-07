Former astronaut Gene Cernan, second American who walk in space and astronaut who flew to the moon twice, last man standing on the the natural satellite of the Earth died yesterday in Houston.

Gene Cernan, astronaut and Navy pilot died surrounded by family after long illness. He was 82 years. NASA announced about his death on official web page.

Gene Cernan was born on March 14, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, with Slovak and Czech roots. He graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood in 1952; he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1956 at Purdue University. Next he joined Navy and became a Naval Aviator in 1958. He finished his education in 1963 with a Master of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering (U.S. Naval Postgraduate School).

He was one from the third group of NASA astronauts in October 1963 selected by NASA to Apollo and Gemini programs. Under the Gemini program he performed the second American EVA (the third ever spacewalk) on 5 June 1966. During Apollo 10 and Apollo 17 mission he performed another three lunar EVAs. He was last man standing on the moon in history. Cernan as a Captain retired from the Navy and from NASA in 1976. As retired U.S. Navy Captain he was awarded with two NASA Distinguished Service Medals, the NASA Exceptional Service Medal, the JSC Superior Achievement Award, two Navy Distinguished Service Medals, the Navy Astronaut Wings, the Navy Distinguished Flying Cross. He also was inducted into the U.S. Space Hall of Fame.