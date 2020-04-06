As it was announced previously by Xinhua news agency, China is going to conduct second launch of one of their latest light rocket launched from mobile platform. Known as Kuaizhou-1 rocket will be launched on December, probably in the following two weeks.

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp. (CASIC) is targeting to December 2016 with second launch of their Kuaizhou-1A light rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. This mission will probably cover delivering to SSO orbit three satellites; main payload will be probably second spacecraft from Jilin-1 series of imaging satellites with secondary payload of two Cubesat satellites. Type and names of these two nanosatellites were not yet unveiled; according to China Spaceflight rocket is already at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center and last tests of onboard systems were almost finished. It is highly possible, that rocket is in the last phase of preparations to flight. According to previous announcements launch of the rocket was scheduled for December without any precision date. It seems to be quite possible, that launch will be conducted in the beginning of December without any announcement – it is worth to remind fact, that rocket is launched from mobile platform and whole launch campaign takes significantly less time (launch is possible after only few weeks) comparing to traditional launch vehicles.

Kuaizhou rocket is based on three solid fueled stages and upper stage integrated with payload. It has diameter at 1.7 m and height of 18 m, mass of the rocket is 32 t with maximal payload capacity of 430 kg for SSO missions. It was developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation as modification of Kaituozhe 1 rocket, which was modified Dong Feng 21 MRBM. Rocket can be transported on TEL vehicle based on Wanshan (WS) truck and launched from vertical position from special mobile launch platform. First launch of Kuaizhou-1 rocket was conducted on 25 September 2013 from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

On picture above: early beginning of Chinese space program: lowest section with nozzle of Dong Feng-1 SRBM with launch table.