The blue planet has faced several transitory periods since its birth. In fact, it has been home to billions of creatures at each phase. Currently, our mother planet is at stake! The issue of global warming is not new to the mankind as the Earth is getting warmer at a rate of 0.17 C every 10 years. According to the researchers of University of Copenhagen, Australian National University and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, there is a risk due to fossil fuel pollution that is pushing the Earth into a dangerous “hothouse” state. Moreover, the threat lies when our Earth enters its tipping point. That time is not too far if we are unable to control the sharp rise of greenhouse gases every year, stop polar ice melt or protect the forests.

Tipping point concern

The occurrence of wildfires, carbon dioxide build-up, higher sea levels, flooding coastal land, vanish of coral reefs would be common. Similar to that of the Pliocene period 5 million years ago the CO2 was at 400 ppm. The Cretaceous period (the era of the dinosaurs some 100 million years ago) witnessed volcanic activities and tectonic plates movement while the CO2 level was 1000ppm. Experts inferred that Earth could hit the tipping point if the temperature reaches 3.6 Fahrenheit (2 Celsius) over pre-industrial times. This would cause tremendous instability in the Earth System with higher temperatures. The tipping elements would increase the temperature more enough to activate other elements in a domino-like cascade. This cascade, in turn, would set the Earth to behave in some unusual mode that will also not support its inhabitants to thrive.

Way out!

The answer is simple; the human race can only be the savior of lives. Even if the greenhouse gases emission is ceased, yet the current warming trend could trigger feedbacks from other Earth system processes. These can be permafrost thaw, loss of sea ice and polar ice sheets and northern hemisphere snow cover. To cope up with this havoc, a sheer change in lifestyle is called for and those are:

Adoption of low or zero emissions energy sources in place of Fossil fuels.Correct strategies for absorbing carbon emissions such as planting more trees, no slashing of forests greeneries.Advanced farming practices with land and soil conservation. Implementation of carbon captures technologies.

It’s time that we become faithful to our homeland. After all that we give to the universe comes back to us only.