During the time from Kennedy space center, when parker solar probe of NASA launches, it will start its expedition to the nearest stars and the sun. The parker solar probe will enter through the outer atmosphere of the sun and travel 90 million miles to encounter a complex environment of intense solar radiation and heat. This is a very dangerous journey and it will fly closer to the sun than other human objects.

Scientists and engineers have built the parker solar probe to revolutionize our understanding of the major essential and life-sustaining stars and conduct various experiments. A thick carbon-composite heat shield combated these instruments. Some are exposed.

The solar wind protons and electrons Alphas (SWEAP) experiment is the set of instruments and it will measure directly the hot ionized gas in the solar atmosphere at the time of solar encounters. The key instrument on SWEAP is called as solar probe cup (SPC) and it was built at the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory (SAO) in Cambridge, Mass.

The SPC is a tiny metal device and it will peer around the heat shield of spacecraft directly at the sun. It will confront some extreme scientific instrument conditions and allow a sample of the sun’s atmosphere to be taken away for the first time. The SPC uses high voltage because of determining the kind of particles can enter, this is the way of measuring the power of the particle. This is complex information for probing the hot ionized gas wind. The sun constantly produces it. The wind is directed into the cup as the spacecraft flies towards the sun to encounter.

Parker solar probe would miss our most of the things between earth and the sun without the SPC. This significant solar wind probe is vital for scientists to better understand the space weather and this weather is responsible for the effects that range from astronauts on space to influencing the communication satellites in the electronics. Justin Kasper has presently led the SWEAP team at the University of Michigan (and currently an SAO Research Associate).On the SWEAP experiment, SAO partners with communication members from the University of California, Berkeley, Space Sciences Laboratory, the NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Los Alamos National Laboratory, the University of Alabama, Huntsville and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. SAO built the SPC (Instrument Scientist: Tony Case), leads the Science Operations.