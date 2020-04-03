Climate changes, global warming, rising temperatures, decreasing fresh water are signals of Nature telling us that a big event is following. Heat waves from the Arctic are reaching Japan indicating towards the deadly wildfires in Greece that are now going to be more frequent all over the globe. The current heat wave is different from what we have witnessed before. It will be accompanied by record high temperatures across the Northern hemisphere, ranging from Norway to Japan.

More than 80 people died in the wildfires in Greece where summers are actually very hot. It was the worst fire ever seen there. In northern Europe too, the heat wave has exceptionally prevailed and WMO – World Meteorological Organization – predicted that the average seasonal temperature of Ireland, Scandinavia, and other Baltic countries will see an exceptional rise. In the last 250 years, it was the hottest day in July for Sweden. Drought, wildfires have become a common sight in Japan too. California experienced a temperature of around 48.9 C. The heat waves in a segment of the planet are prominent, as declared by Anders Levermann, who is a professor at Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research. Entire Northern Hemisphere is now facing this rise in temperatures.

French climate expert Jean Jouzel stated that various attributes of human activity are influenced by every small event. The consistently rising temperatures are an output of greenhouse emissions, climatic changes, and other such factors, mentioned Elena Manaenkova, WMO’s deputy secretary-general.

Global warming was the sole culprit for such soaring temperatures, as per the study published in the Bulletin of American Meteorological Society. In 2016, an extreme heat wave hit Asia.

The last 3 years are the hottest ever on earth. But is it going to increase the same way as it is doing now? If the emissions and global warming are not controlled, the answer would be in affirmative. An international panel observing climate change has confirmed the increase in droughts, heat waves, floods as well as hurricanes in coming decades.

In 2017, Europe witnessed the deadliest ever forest fires. Over 800,000 hectares of land was destroyed in Portugal, Italy, and Spain by these forest fires. Even the train shuttles between France and Britain got affected by these heat waves. It is the longest uninterrupted undersea link, opened in 1904, to connect Kent, Southeast England, and Northern France. The 50 kilometers journey was not only delayed, but passengers were advised to stock water before boarding the train.