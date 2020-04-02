According to the theory of General Relativity stated by Einstein, every object tends to fall in the same way no matter what mass or composition it is having. Several tests were held on earth to know the results, and with every test, this theory stands true. But is it right with other massive and dense objects which are present in the universe or not? Some international astronomers have raised this question which has further lead to a rigorous test of the theory ever.

The findings of their research are published in a journal known as Nature. According to their research results, the theory of general relativity by Einstein is correct even with most extreme scenarios which universe can offer.

In the late 1500s, a concept was studied by Galileo according to its results it can be said that even if all the air is removed and a hammer and feather is made to fall then they both will fall at the same rate and there will be no difference because they possess different mass.

This theory of Einstein stands true, and till present date, it has cleared every test which was conducted to check this theory. Be it a laboratory study or observation of planets present in our solar system the result obtained was always in favor of this famous theory of Einstein.

Some other alternatives to the theory of general relativity predict that in strong gravity compact objects like neutron star may fall by following a different manner than an object which is having less mass compared to it. The difference which this theory is predicting is because of gravitational binding energy.

In the year 2011, a natural laboratory test was conducted by the National Science Foundation to check whether this theory is true in extreme conditions or not. PSR J0337+1715 a three-star system located away from earth by about 4200 light years was considered for this test. This system is comprised of two white dwarfs and one neutron start. Neutron star along with one white dwarf is in 1.6 days orbit and the second white dwarf pairs the orbit over a period of 327 days.

The system was observed by Green Bank Telescope (GBT) on a regular basis since it was discovered. GBT has spent more than 400 hours on the observation of this unique three-star system.

The neutron star of this three-star system is a pulsar, and because of it, the telescope was able to study the entire system. GBT is among the most sensitive telescope radio in the entire world, and it can detect these faint radio waves as well to explore concepts of extreme physics. Ryan Lynch, a co-author of the study, said.