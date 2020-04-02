A research team at Tokyo Institute of Technology has discovered that copper nitride acts as P-type conductor and an n-type semiconductor, which using a significant nitriding technique applicable for computational search or mass production. This resolved electronic and microscopy analysis by using synchrotron radiation relevantly.

These above P-type and n-type nitride semiconductors made up of copper could replace the conventional and toxic photovoltaic cells materials successfully. Photovoltaic, which has a thin film, can lower the cost of materials compared to silicon solar panels, which are market dominated and have similar efficiency. P-type and n-type materials are clubbed together to create electricity from the sunlight.

The technique assures to provide a prosperous future to solar energy, allow lower cost manufacturing routes that are compared to silicon technology, also when the toxic materials are applied in commercial solar cells thin films. The Tokyo Institute of technology group has promised to find out a new kind of stuff, which could produce cheaper and clearer photovoltaic thin films.

The team has focused on a general binary copper nitride compound, which have produced environment-friendly materials. Creating a high-quality nitride crystal is a challenging factor, where history says them to introduce blue Led nitride crystal. Matsuzaki and his team have presented a catalytic reaction path using oxidant and ammonia gas.

The actual photovoltaic thin film needs n-type or p-type materials in their sandwich construction structure and requires a massive effort to get the correct combination. Matsuzaki and his team are getting the advantages of designing a top quality solar cell structure without any hard efforts, and they have developed p-type and n-type conduction. This structure is abundant, non-toxic, cheap and ideal for cadmium telluride replacement and the thin solar cells named indium gallium diselenide. With these, discover of n-type and p-type semiconductors, in a measurable technology, using safe and cheaper elements the best qualities of thin film technology will come into light. Copper metal has been transferred into copper nitride. This is transferred after reacting with oxygen and ammonia. Fluorine is placed in the open place of the crystal, and the theoretical calculation predicts it. The compound microscopy structures will resolve automatically. The thin film technology will show the positive quality and give environmental friendly photovoltaic, and the nitride performance is ideal for creating this type of think film technology, which can be produced by skilled researchers.