In a vision by “Made in Space”, a spacecraft and the meld of a cutting-edge four-armed robot is good enough and smart to work of its own, without any human involvement controlling every movement from the desk. Capabilities of making equipment from raw materials ensure easy logistics, especially while making more massive structures that are difficult to fit in the nosecone of a rocket.

According to Andrew Rush, MIS CEO, it means that there are possibilities of building bigger and larger structures with minimal risks and much lower costs.

NASA is quite fascinated with the idea and so are the chances of smart robots reaching space. As announced by the company last month, they have invited Made In Space, for submitting a proposal on a mission with technology flight demonstration. Eric Joyce, Project Manager at MIS, said the company is getting ready for an all-important vacuum thermal chamber test for the whole manufacturing and assembling system in summers.

It is just the beginning of an era of space automation.

Sharing the Air

The future might lie in building space stations in orbit by smart robots, but there are numerous other proofs how these automation and intelligent robots have become critical for the future of spaceflight. The business launch station of the nation in California and Florida have been expecting a considerable increase in launches as many communication companies are lofting constellation of smaller satellites and new gen air-launched rockets and space planes are coming of age.

This heightened increase in space launches may revolutionize Cape Canaveral, but the only place where it has been prorogating actions and hyperventilation is at the Federal Aviation Authority. The FAA is responsible for managing America’s airspace, and all airplanes have to be rerouted to avoid space launches or re-entry operations. At present, these plotting of schedules are all done manually, and it’s a lot to be taken into account, which can further create chances for mistakes and cause delays.

FAA seriously feels that automation is a critical factor in the navigation of a future with a higher number of launches. An automated system would for sure automatically determine and create appropriate airspace and in turn further transmit the information to the air traffic controllers. All of these would be as easy as filing any flight plan.

Much better than Human

The process of automation is believed to be streamlining other aspects of spaceflight, such alike that weather monitoring system that is becoming automated, but there are many other critical areas where efficiency is much more required.

In a first ever of its kind, in February 2017, SpaceX launched its Dragon spacecraft for ISS and was the debut for an automated flight safety system involving the first ever an all computer controlled primary flight safety mechanism.