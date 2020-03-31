According to a brand new startup company, which suggests that there will be a possibility of using rockets carried on a completely unmanned airplane; could launch every 3 hours! This startup company named Aevum, an Alabama based company aims to start a mission called Ravn by using an air-launch system. According to the CEO of Aevum, and the chief launch architect of space.com, this Ravn is designed to launch every 180 minutes when other launch vehicles could fly with an average of 18 months of time.

Skylus stated that Aevum is aimed at launching tiny multitudes of satellites into space. These satellites could able to perform wireless internet everywhere. The critical mission of Ravn’s launch is unmanned, and this considerably simplifies the ground operations. Ravn is specially designed to take off and launch and landing until the time it leaves the hanger from the taxi. Even Ravn requires less ground crew which may be six people altogether, comparing to other launch systems.

It is not that only Aevum is the first company to develop an air-launch system, Northrop Grumman’s Pegasus rocket has introduced dozens of satellites as well. Skylus said that the complete design of the vehicle had been done for rocket separation. The unmanned aircraft system of Ravn includes reusable atmospheric flight. There are two stages of the expendable rocket which were designed for spaceflight. The US Department of Transportation approved a proprietary fuel, which should be used for the first stage of the rocket, and the second stage depends on liquid oxygen.

In the year 2019 Aevum is going to do the flight testing. If all the flight testing would go entirely according to the plan, then Aevum has planned for three launches for the mid-month of the year 2019. Skylus said that they are seeking to deal with more customers because some capacity is still there on the three launches.

Aevum has tested and built a prototype-unmanned aircraft system. The customer of Aevum’s could email or use the web app to deliver their cargo. They could book and track their satellites through Aevum’s app. This will enable direct solutions, which raises global challenges that include connectivity and communication. Skylus told that on 2nd July at private Space Science Symposium in New York, Aevum’s will work and space.com will give the correct details about this entire story.