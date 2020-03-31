As per its promises, North Korea has not begun dismantling its missile launch sites. In a program hosted by the US-Korea Institute at John Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, the analysis made with the help of satellite imagery posted the known locations of North Korea’s missile launch facilities. As per the report of 38 North, no signs could be identified regarding the dismantling of any testing sites. There are six known launch and engine testing facilities as well as two eject test stands scattered throughout North Korea. After the historic Singapore Summit of June 12, President Donald Trump told reporters that North Korea had blown up their missile area. His team had secured “commitment” from Pyongyang that Kim would destroy missile engine testing site thereby closing it up. But there was no precise statement made about the site he referred to. Many critics believe that Trump has made numerous concessions without obtaining any concrete promises from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

According to Axios, a classified Israeli report, there are doubts regarding the interpretation of summit put by the American President. The news that came from the Israeli Foreign Ministry claims that Trump backtracked on many of the demands it had initially insisted it would make ahead of the meeting. Even though President Trump’s statements showcase that quick changes are expected in North Korean Policy but as per the assessment made by Axios, regardless Trump’s statement on changes in North Korean Policy, the road to real and substantive change, in case it happens, would be slow and long. The report also considers Trump’s shocking decision, that was made without consulting the military, of halting the joint U.S. military exercises with South Korea a significant reversal of Washington’s former position. For Trump, the”war games” are provocative and “costly.” Following Trumps’ announcement, USFK spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Lovett said that U.S. Forces in Korea had received no updated guidance on execution or cessation of training exercises.

GOP(Grand Old Party) Senator John Mcain of Arizona in an official statement criticised Trump’s decision calling it a ‘mistake.’ He finds the concessions unnecessary and unreciprocated unknown to their interests. Also, it is not wise to impose any burden on oneself thereby providing so-called ‘good faith’ concessions as the price for continued dialogue. History is a proof for itself, that when imposed on someone who isn’t willing to do, any right decision can yield results bitter and unfruitful.