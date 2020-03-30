As per recent studies, there are surprisingly vast numbers of massive stars spotted across various regions of the world, making it more interesting to know how the galaxies evolved near and far.

Using ALMA – Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array at Chile, astronomers investigated vast bouts of stars formations in about four gas-enriched, distant and star bust galaxies. These are the galaxies where star formations are 100 or more times faster, as compared to Milky Way, our galaxy.

These massive stars of such galaxies, release gasses and initiates super explosions that cause the release of a large quantum of energy and stellar materials into space. As per a statement released from ESO – European Southern Observatory, this kind of activities has a parallel impact on the surrounding areas of these stars.

The researchers, by using a kind of similar technique equivalent to radiocarbon dating, in the starburst galaxies, look for different types of traces of carbon monoxide to determine mass distribution of these stars. In a statement by Zhi-Yu Zhang, an astronomer and the lead researcher at the University of Edinburgh, has said that oxygen isotopes have been associated with massive and more massive stars, whereas, carbon isotopes are synonymous with much smaller and intermediate-mass stars. As oxygen and carbon, both combine in forming carbon monoxide, which means that different formations of carbon monoxide are formed more regularly in massive stars than the small ones.

As compared these massive stars have a much shorter life as compared to the low mass stars like the sun, which has been shinning for billion years. By understanding how different kind of stars have been distributed, it helps us understand the foundation and evolution of these galaxies in the history of universe, as per the statement.

This new study has revealed a higher quantum of these giant stars within the starburst galaxies than what was expected previously. Researchers further concluded that results similar to these had been found much closer to home at a region of satellite galaxy in Milky Way, been called as the Large Magellanic Cloud.

In a statement by Rob Ivison, director for science at ESO and co-author of the study revealed saying that the finding has led to interpret their understanding and conclusions of cosmic history. He also mentioned that all astronomers who have been building models of the universe should look back at their drawing boards with more understanding and sophistication.