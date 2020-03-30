The violent collision between two galaxies is a common occurrence in the outer space. But this collision can sometimes create something really interesting by turning the black holes of the galaxies into two different quasars. Quasars are those celestial bodies that can emit an exceptionally massive amount of energy especially in the form of light and hence, they are one of the brightest objects in space.

The new research shows that the possibility of the formation of two quasars is higher if the collision takes place between two galaxies of roughly the same size. When one galaxy is exceptionally bigger than the other one, a single massive black hole is likely to be created with just one quasar which is obviously never as bright as two of them together.

What Exactly Happens During The Collision?

The collision between two galaxies leads to merging of gas, dust, stars, and various other celestials bodies present in each one of them. Their black holes also merge into a supermassive black hole that stays at the centre of the merged and newly formed a combined galaxy. But before the formation of the supermassive black hole, the churned materials are gravitationally pulled towards the black holes of the galaxies and in the process, blasting electromagnetic radiation is given out. During this ongoing process, the quasars are formed, and they stay at the centre of the newly formed galaxy.

The Hunt For Twin Quasars –

NASA has been hunting for galaxies with two quasars at their centre as it seemed to be an exceptional case. The chances of having two roughly equal-sized galaxies side by side and getting pulled towards one another are very thin. But after years of observation and research, the spectacular event of space has been explained. Most of the newly formed galaxies have only one quasar in the centre after its formation via the collision of two galaxies.

During the observatory period, it was difficult for the scientists to decide whether a galaxy is newly formed after the collision and naturally formed and existed as it is like the Milky Way galaxy. The second major problem was that the twin quasars are difficult to spot even though they shine the brightest among all available galaxies. The reason is that the twin quasars are placed so close to one another that they appear to be one major quasar. But after close inspection, this beautiful phenomenon was unveiled. Out of every 10 merged galaxies, only one is likely to have twin quasars only if they can be distinguished easily.