After 20 day’s journey of Queqiao lunar, the Longjiang-2 microsatellite, which is its companion, took some clear pictures of the lunar surface and the Earth. Queqiao lunar is a Chinese communications satellite. This is specially designed for lunar orbit. This is the primary component of the recent Change 4 rover and lander mission. This will offer continuous communications link to the Earth when the probe does the exploratory performance on the dark side of the moon. This Change 4 will be launched in December 2018.

Longjiang-1 and Longjiang-2 microsatellites are the two companions, which was launched with Queqiao lunar. However, Longjiang-1 never left the Earth’s orbit because for some unknown technical reasons. On the other hand, its sister satellite Longjiang-2 made it to the Earth-moon system. This satellite is well equipped and built with an optical camera of Saudi Arabia. The Chine Space Administration released three pictures taken by the microsat on 14th June; one of which is showing part of the Mare Imbrium on the Moon.

The microsat will not only take pictures but also it would do so some cool science. This satellite will be doing armature experiments in Radio and Radiofrequency astronomy, which is free from Earth’s ionosphere. The second step of the mission is to test parabolic antenna of Queqiao’s 13-foot-long (4 m). At a distance of about 50,000 km (30,000 miles) from Earth, the relay satellite is expected to carry on with its data relay tasks.

Longjiang-2 microsatellite has captured the mysterious image of the Earth on 28th May. This discovers the beauty of the planet Earth relevantly. This picture was taken from 238,000 miles, which had blue marbles surrounding the Earth’s surface and highlighted the dark surface with its vibrant colors. This picture reveals the African East Coast, which is covered within thin clouds within the Arabian Peninsula. This image is visible. The Earth images sent from satellites are thousand miles away.

The meaning of Queqiao is Magpie Bridge which is a Chinese name, which comes from a Chines folk tale. Queqiao is recently spotted in a Lagrange point which has no gravity and is destined to provide a vital bridge to discover the far side of the moon. This is one of the critical missions of China currently. NASA decided to release the incredible image of the Earth that has been taken by the tiny satellites.