NASA has more information from Mars, and they are holding a press conference to make the announcements. You can stream the announcement on Thursday, June 7 at 2 pm EDT. NASA is not revealing any information before the conference.

Even though they have not given details about the press conference, they announced that it would feature discoveries by the Curiosity rover. The agency will stream the announcement via their website and some social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Upstream, Periscope, Twitch, and YouTube.

NASA launched the Curiosity rover to Mars in August 2012. The focus of this rover is to study Mars and check whether the planet can support life. Since the rover has been drilling the Martian surface for some time now, it is possible that the announcement is related to something unearthed on the Martian surface.

In 2016, NASA almost gave up on drilling the surface when the rover developed a hitch that prevented it from digging. However, the agency developed a new strategy to allow the rover to drill into the planet’s surface again.

The media and the general public can send in their questions during the live streaming session using the #askNASA hash tag.

So far, the mission has answered some fundamental questions. Scientists are now confident that Mars can support life since it can support a habitable environment.

NASA is exploring Mars in another mission with the InSight Mars lander. The InSight Mars lander launched on May 5, 2018, aboard an Atlas V-401 launch vehicle. The vehicle lifted off from the Vandenberg Air Force base in California. The lander will land on Mars on November 26, 2018.

This lander is the first probe that will investigate the interior of the Martian inner space. Scientists believe that a thorough investigation of the Martian internal space will give some clues about the formative years of other planets especially Earth, Mercury, and Venus.

The lander is not traveling alone; there are the MarCo CubeSats and the orbiter. The orbiter is the primary communication instrument for the InSight lander. The MarCo CubeSats, on the other hand, are the first CubeSats to travel into deep space.

NASA sent the MarCo deep space communication satellites for testing purposes. They want to know if they can use CubeSats to relay information from deep space. Everything is proceeding well as planned. However, NASA cannot declare the test victorious just yet. They would have to wait till MarCo-A and MarCo-B touch on the Mars surface.