In the year of August 2017, scientists identified gravitational waves for the first time which took place due to the merger of two super-dense stellar corpses which are known as neutron stars. This benchmark discovery was a massive step in the process of better understanding of cosmos as revealed by the scientists.

When this invention was made, scientists termed it GW170817 and thought that such dramatic event might have caused a black hole. In a brand new experiment, researchers have analyzed data which had been accumulated by Chandra X-ray Observatory of NASA, after the gravitational waves which were first identified by Albert Einstein hundred years ago, were detected by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) project.

This LIGO data has furnished the fact that the object which is created by the neutron-star merger is almost 2.7 times the mass of the Sun. Based on this fact; the researchers have concluded that either it is lowest-mass black hole ever identified or the enormous neutron star ever witnessed. The research team is still putting its bet on black-hole interpretation. According to them if the matter is such that two neutron stars have merged to form a single one, then it is very likely that the object so formed will emit bright X-ray lights and will also have a strong magnetic field. However, the Chandra observations identified low X-ray levels.

According to Pawan Kumar who is the study co-author of the University of Texas has viewed that they might have just given a fabulous answer regarding the composition of this object. He further stated that astronomers have for long waited to find out that whether neutron stars merge to form a black hole but there was no concrete proof for that statement until now. The scientists now think if this theory proves to be correct then it would open many avenues for further study in respect of the black holes, which are one of the darkest objects within the Universe.

Scientists have further said that it is not that all black holes have formed due to the process mentioned above. But this particular low mass black hole might have formed due to the collision of two neutron stars that are close to each other as far as their orbital path is concerned. The gravitational wave radiation might also have been a reason for such collision which is indeed a strange as well as a complicated journey, the researchers feel.