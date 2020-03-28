National Trust for Scotland (NTS) sent a mischievous request to NASA for allowing the trust and its members to have free parking on some locations of Mars. NTS wrote a letter to the World’s most revered Space Agency in response to the nomenclature done for geological places on the red planet. There are certain places on Mars which are a property of NTS – Torridon for instance. NASA has named these places in Scottish language only, but a weird request was sent since NTS has the right to visit these places for free. Whatever the matter was, a request to provide free parking on Mars where the names of locations are from the Scottish language was sent to NASA.

Some of the names for the locations on Mars were suggested by Prof Linda Kah, of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She was actively involved in the exploration done by Curiosity rover, hence, was given an opportunity to name an area on Mars. She called the element of Martian geology after the name of St. Kilda, a Scottish archipelago. She has specific family connections with him. It was mainly because of this name that it caught the attention of NTS.

NASA with utmost humility gave an appropriate reply. National Aeronautics and Space Association welcomed NTS for showing their keen interest in Mars. They stated that NTS could have the luxury of free parking space provided they follow some rules and regulations.

NTS must ensure that the spaceship used to travel to Mars is free from contamination of any kind.

The paintwork on the Space Agency’s Curiosity rover should not be damaged from anywhere.

Any visitor who goes to Mars must ensure that their cars, spaceships, police boxes, etc. were Martian friendly. Mars has the unspoiled environment and may have hidden signs of life. That’s why every ship landing there must be in accordance with the atmosphere to prevent any spoiling of the whole red planet due to human intervention.

Last, but not the least, the good news for you is that St. Kilda and Torridon in Mars or anywhere other than earth did not have an entry fee, at least as of now.

Nasa too gave a perky statement saying that the trip to Torridon in Mars would be much longer than that required to take a boat and reach St. Kilda.

NTS then sent another mail to NASA stating that they were happy to hear that NASA was so much concerned about the habitat of Mars and should be equally worried about the same on earth. The area manager of Western Isles Susan Bain said that NTS was encouraged by NASA’s reply and their passion to look after not damaging a foreign planet has inspired NTS to preserve and protect the heritage of Scotland in every form.