SpaceX has been in the news for the plans of launching an orbital to take the tourists for a trip around the moon. But the fortunate travelers, whosoever they might be, will have to wait a bit longer as the mission is supposedly postponed.

Earlier in 2018, it was announced that Elon Musk would in 2019 send a tour for solar exploration. But because of technical challenges, it won’t be possible to complete the project in the pre-defined timeline. Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, now known as SpaceX is still planning to carry out this project of sending civilians and not the astronauts to the moon. Many people have shown interest in that mainly because this trip would be much safer than the one planned for Mars.

James Gleeson, the spokesman, declared through an email that the private moon launch had been postponed. Not just this project, nearly 40% of anticipated launches for 2018 are also going to experience a delay. Commercial space activities have just begun, and challenges in them are expected, but disappointment was evident on Musk’s face when this news was made public.

Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and other payloads launching missions are in queue and competitors are seriously taking the competition. This return to moon concept by Musk has been eyed upon since the beginning, and the mere thought of commercializing the space industry gets you awe-struck.

Launching hundreds of satellites and establishing them in orbits does need help from the financially stronger sectors. However, Charles Miller, a consultant and space entrepreneur stated that the latest version of Falcon 9 had eliminated much of the financial help needed for the Falcon Heavy.

SpaceX has revolutionized the space exploration industry by slashing the cost involved in launching a rocket. This has been achieved by developing reusable rocket parts. And flying with them up to ten times. This was considered impossible earlier and so is sending a space expedition with the vision of taking two paying customers enjoy a trip around the moon and return to Earth using an automated Dragon Capsule. Although there is no identification of who are those two lucky individuals, the preparations are silently being done including the health tests and training.

SpaceX had planned to send unmanned spacecraft to test this mission before sending astronauts repeatedly and then the ordinary humans, but his idea of sending humans to the deep space cannot be realized in its planned time.

