There are two upcoming missions. They aim to provide a relatively great view of the sun. As much as other missions have been about it, there has never been any other similar one. How? The distance between the spacecraft and the sun will be shorter than ever before. Therefore, the view will be more precise. It is the one hope of seeing how the sun looks like better. What are these gigantic missions? How will the airships stand the heat of the sun? Read on to get the answers and additional details.

The first one will take place in 2018. This summer there will be the launch of the Parker Solar by NASA. The other one will occur in 2020. That one will be the Solar Orbiter of the European Space Agency. The two have one purpose. It is gathering sun’s data while in proximity.

According to Eric Christian, the two will use different technologies. Nevertheless, they will complement each other. He said that on behalf of NASA. Eric is a research scientist. He is working on the mission that the Parker Solar Probe is taking.

The importance of the mission is to help people understand the sun. The reason is that both the sun and solar energy are crucial elements. They impact many lives of humans. Do they pose any danger? If there ever comes adverse effects as a result of the same, how will humans protect themselves? Are they a threat to technologies such as those in power grids, satellites or radio communication? The mission will provide answers.

Another point of focus will be the corona. It is the white pieces surrounding the sun, and they resemble the hair. Those who were keen during last year’s total solar eclipse observed them. As much as they can improve the solar wind’s speed, it remains a new thing. Therefore, understanding it would be of great help.

In addition to that, they will study the unusual behaviors of the sun. The Solar Orbiter will have the pleasure of capturing the first image of the sun’s poles. As a result, the study of its magnetic fields will be easy. For the Parker Solar Probe, it will capture the solar wind. Additionally, there will be an observation of the energetic and plasma particles.

The mission will offer all the answers. Given the fact that there is too much that remains unknown as far as the sun is concerned, they will be of great help.