China’s state-owned Beidou Navigation Satellite system following its mission of launching thirty-five BeiDou satellites set the mission in progress by launching eight BeiDou satellites. These satellites with the global positioning of 5 meters have formed a functioning orbital. The first eight of these BeiDou Missiles have been launched within 6 months. These eight satellites are a part of the total thirty-five planned satellite group, which is supposed to provide the best in class global services and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. China is planning to launch ten more satellites as part of the mission in this year. These ten BeiDou-3 medium satellites with be accompanied with another geostationary earth orbit satellite.

Another set of eleven satellites will be launched in between 20219 and 2020. These eleven satellites will include six medium orbit satellites, 3 inclined geosynchronous orbit satellites and 2 geostationary satellites. BeiDou-3 can send signals that are more good with other satellite route frameworks and give satellite-based expansion and also search and rescue services as per universal gauges. These satellites are better in class and quality as compared to its earlier generations.

The BeiDou-3 coordinated system will help to facilitate and to coordinate the connection with other technologies such as the internet, remote sensing, cloud computing in coming futures. The system is yet to score the best and that will be possible by the year 2020 when the entire system will be operational. China is already in competition with the best in the world in terms of quality and quantity of these satellites. According to an estimate, China will be leading the country with highest number of satellites over Asia-pacific by the end of this year only.

The BeiDou project was formally launched in 1994 and the name is a Chinese term for big dipper. BeiDou began to serve China back in 2000 and then made its impact in Asia Pacific region around 2012. China has been in news for distinct projects including the one which involved operations of relay satellite to investigate the far ends of the moon. The satellite has successfully started its operation and is expected to retrieve some crucial data that may unmask what lies behind the visible part of the lunar body. The BeiDou project is also categorized among the large-scale projects which will involve large-scale operations and the impact is going to be big as well.

