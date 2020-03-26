NASA has helped inspire students all over the world. It is an incredibly delightful fact to know that the satellite called EQUiSat will be reaching ISS (International Space Station) very soon. The satellite has been launched successfully as a part of NASA’s exciting and thrilling mission. The most alluring feature f this satellite is that it is student-built!

The EQUiSat satellite was launched on 21st May 2018 with the help of a rocket that aimed straight to the International Space Station. It has been said by the sources from NASA that the EQUiSat satellite is appropriately equipped with a LED light. The availability of LED light in this satellite will help and permit people to see the satellite from our planet Earth. This creative satellite which is student-built has been made by Brown Space Engineering students. The members of Brown Space Engineering celebrated this memorable event of the launch of their satellite with a cookout. It included the students from the past as well as the present students. Anand Lalwani, a young student of just eighteen years old, was serving as the leader of the Brown Space Engineering’s team in charge of solar power and battery construction. Anand Lalwani said that the launch of EQUiSat satellite was indeed a memorable and thrilling moment for all members of Brown Space Engineering. Lalwani also noted that the launch of this fantastic satellite was the result of hard work of numerous students who were working passionately on this project for thousands of hours. Max Monn GS, who is serving as one of the founders in this project, further added that though the entire team was excited, it was also a bit nervous because everyone was not entirely sure that whether the satellite would get launched successfully or not. Max Monn GS has given his essential contributions in the project while serving in the manufacturing and flash part of EQUiSat satellite.

Also, Hunter Ray (18 years old) who is the project manager for EQUiSat satellite said that the launch had already got delayed because of the occurrence of storms. Another group member, Noah Joseph told that most of the members believed that there were only one out of six chances for the rocket’s take off. Noah Joseph served as the computer-aided design lead in the project of EQUiSat satellite. All fears and doubts got cleared away when the rocket carried EQUiSat satellite successfully on Monday.