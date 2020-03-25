The Chinese Space Industry is often being confused by the customers in the West. The terminology they use is very baffling, and the language barrier is such a hurdle that even the Chinese customers sometimes fall in trouble in distinguishing between different categories and technologies.

One of the biggest drawback of Chinese Space industry to date is that they have been using state-owned technology to develop that position in the International Space Industry. But now their vision has changed. The Chinese government has realized that they need to introduce Chinese private players into the scenario to boost up their market share. These private sector players are bringing about many significant changes in the technological arena to compete with the global counterparts.

One of the brightest companies in China in this industry has been the Beijing Landscape Technology Corporation Limited. The company was established in the year of 2015. It recently raised funds to the extent of 200 million yuan, and the bulk of the funding has come from private sources. Apart from building such a huge fund and fulfilling the commitments towards the customers, it has taken a big leap concerning technological improvement. It has made a successful examination of the Phoenix which is a ten-ton oxygen/methane rocket engine. It is the first time that a private Chinese company has tested the Phoenix and it has also shown signs of commercialization of the methane-fueled rockets.

Apart from this achievement, this company has made announcements of their 70-ton liquid oxygen/ methane rocket engine at the first ever China Commercial Space Symposium which was held in Harbin in April. Currently, Landscape is believed to be the most advanced private company in the Chinese market of the space industry. However, it is still lagging behind the State-owned companies of China.

With the advancement that landscape is making in the current scenario, China has become the third country in the world, after the United States and Russia, to have a commercial company which can develop liquid oxygen and methane gas engines. It is still behind the likes of international brands such as SpaceX and Boeing; Landscape is also trying its best to compete in the global space market. In the initial phase, the success of the Phoenix has brought the company to the limelight at a higher speed and thereby has paved the way for other private enterprises to participate in this race also.