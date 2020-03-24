Billionaires have so much money with them that they don’t know what to do with them. Bill Gates, for instance, fancies donating his wealth to charity as he feels that the poor and needy people mostly need his wealth. Warren Buffet, on the other hand, feels at ease while he is spending his money eating at an Mc Donalds’ outlet.

However, in recent time’s billionaires have a new desire and destination which is common in most of them, and that is “SPACE.” Most of them have resorted to making space tourism a reality. Many of them have claimed that they dreamt of space exploration and space tourism from their childhood and will leave no stones unturned to reach the highest level of success in exploring space. Although sometimes these billionaires have made some exaggerated claims regarding space activities, some of such plans and vision have already come true.

Let us know of some of such stalwarts of space tourism

1. Elon Musk

Elon Musk is the owner of Tesla and SpaceX. Nobody else other than him could have made such a visualization of getting a hold over Mars. On a consistent basis, he had been developing his company for colonization of Mars. He feels very eagerly that human habitation is possible on the surface of the Red Planet and for that purpose, proper transportation to space is very much required. It has been a tough going for SpaceX particularly during the years of 2006, 2007, 2008. Even in the year of 2016, a rocket exploded while fueling. Recently it launched the latest Version of Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket, but it is still working hard to make space tourism a dream come true.

2. Jeff Bezos

The owner of the Amazon is all set with his company Blue Origin. He founded the company in the year of 2000. But unlike SpaceX, his company is pretty happy to develop the technology needed without coming into the limelight much. Their first rocket, New Shepherd, made a successful launching in 2015.

3. Richard Branson

Richard Branson has been dreaming of space tourism much before than Elon Musk started to dream about the similar concept. He started off thinking about space much before he formed Virgin Galactic in the year of 2004. But he has not been too much action recently in this mission of space exploration.

4. Paul Allen

The co-founder of Microsoft has been behind the scenes regarding space exploration. Recently The SpaceShipOne rocket took off twice in one week; although was sponsored by Branson, it was very much backed up by Paul Allen.