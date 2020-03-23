For an extended period, we are in the process of searching for life, planets beyond our solar system. We are trying to learn more about the numerous stars that are still undiscovered and the unknown planets that are orbiting such stars. However, there is one star to which we can travel to and discover further things that are yet to be found out and that star is none but our own Sun.

There are two missions which would be launched soon. These two upcoming missions will again give us a chance to be up and close to our Sun and help us to reveal much of the complexities that involve our solar system and most of the stars on which we are yet to gain any knowledge of any sort. NASA and ESA are bringing into limelight two essential missions which will pave the way for searching answers to many questions which are yet to be unlocked. Parker Solar Probe of NASA and the Solar orbiter of European Space Agency are the two missions which will launch of soon.

These two missions will closely study Sun. It the source of energy that allows life to continue on Earth. On the other hand, Sun causes some specific weather events to take place which might have a negative impact on the technologies on which we depend heavily on today’s scenario. Such detrimental space weather can hit radio communication badly. It may hurt the GPS communication, disrupt telephonic communication, affect human spaceflight and most dangerously interfere severely with the power grids.

Thus if we can study our Sun for more details, then we could be in a position to judge how these negative impacts are caused by Sun. We can also be aware beforehand in respect of such events that might take place and become alert. In such a way we can save a lot of resources, materials and other useful substances on Earth.

According to the scientists at the Goddard Space Centre in Greenbelt which is located in Maryland, studying the various implications of Sun activity is a curiosity-driven science.

Parker Solar Probe is all set to be launched in the year of 2018 while the Solar Orbiter is slated to be lifted off in the year of 2020. These two missions were being developed separately, but the ultimate objectives of both the tasks are no different. They are considered to be natural teammates.