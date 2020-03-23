According to recent research, black hole collisions caused due to the crashing of dense objects with each other. They will develop very bigger black holes. The exact location of this runway growth may be within a cluster of stars that named as globular clusters.

A statement was given by Carl Rodriguez who works as an astrophysicist for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he state we believe that these clusters develop due to the quick sinking of many black holes in the center. He is working with a global team of scientists & modeled the way collisions of a black hole should work as per the general relativity theory of Albert Einstein. The researching team reveals that the initially developed black holes in the globular clusters can become over 50 times bigger than the Sun if the collision with other black holes happens.

These types of clusters act as the manufacturing units for black hole binaries where a great number of black holes move in a quite small space. It can result in the combining of two black holes that is enough for causing a big black hole. This process will continue as this new black hole will merge with another one & become more massive.

The signatures of gravitation waves were first detected in 2016 by Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO). As per the Einstein’s theory of General Relativity, the merging of two black holes result when gravitational waves released as energy. The research made by the LIGO not only offered proof of gravitational waves, but it also confirmed the existence of stellar-binary black holes.

There will be a large star blow off from its content when its life ended that will leave a heavenly black hole at the heavenly heart. The weight of this stellar heavenly black hole might be approximately ten times of Earth’s Sun.

The Rodrigues is looking to check out the behavior of black holes within globular clusters with his team. They will also investigate the compact collections of stars that seen in the majority of galaxies. The size of the galaxy is hugely responsible for the number of clusters as big galaxies can have millions of globular clusters. If we talk about our own galaxy Milky Way, it has around 200 such clusters that are quite astonishing. That’s why their team is having a close look at it.