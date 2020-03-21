President Trump has raised hopes for the United Nations to return to the space exploration vigorously. He has given all the positive vibes by reconstituting the National Space Council. This committee had become dormant during the administration of President Bush. The council’s chairman who also happens to be the vice-president, Mike Pence, and the new secretary, Dr.Scott Pace, are pretty determined to set up a new manned space program to reach out to the moon as well as to the Mars.

In the current regime, the government has joined hands with the private sector players for in-depth space exploration process. Companies such as SpaceX, Boeing, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, Northrup Grumann will all play a significant role in developing the space industry further. Apart from the private participation of the companies mentioned above, it will be equally crucial for the government to play a vital role in this aspect. The government would require being much more active in the federal research and the development commitments. Such commitments should be in the field of physical science, advanced computing, software and engineering and communication technology.

Keeping in pace with the two previous boom cycles in the field of aerospace development during the period of world war II as well as the Apollo program, the US will be most benefitted concerning the manufacturing aspects if these new efforts are appropriately put into work.

The federal space program has lacklustured from the time of the Apollo program. The last man who landed on the moon was 46 years ago. The disaster of the Soviet Union decreased the urge for the National security issues, while the series of launch disaster programs further dampened the positive attitude towards the space exploration agenda. During the 2000still the present era, the more of a cautious approach due to too much of bureaucratic mentality had also reduced the high hopes of International Space industry development. The Obama administration was decidedly less interested in revamping the issues as well.

In the previous decade, however, the rise of China in the space exploration arena and further concerns about the national security which spread to the space warfront as well, lead to revisiting of the issues by the current US administration. Fortunately, the hustle and bustle in the commercial space arena have also led to the augmentation of the development of the space industry for the nation. Such commercial intervention has also shifted the burden to some extent form the federal agency in respect of space exploration.