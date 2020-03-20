A group of volcanoes situated in the Russian far-east is seen exploding from the space by the satellites. To be precise, the Kamchatka volcanoes are always monitored to avoid any disruption in respect of local population as well as air travel.

It is because of the operational satellite that the monitoring of this volcano is possible. The job involves keeping a close watch on the warm anomalies and ash plumes in and around the volcano area. After that, it becomes that much necessary to perform the numerical simulation and thereby determine the different features of the volcano process. Such as statement was given by Dr. Evgeny Lupyan who is the head of the satellite monitoring technology department at the space research Institute of Russian Academy of Sciences. But above all the first important task is to inform about any critical situation quickly.

Some highly active volcanoes are Mount Saint Helens which is located in Washington and Mount Kilauea which is currently seen as active in Hawaii. These volcanoes are to be strictly inspected with the help of some of the highly developed instruments. Although the eruption of Mount Kilauea is still harmful, the advance alertness from the scientists can at least allow the local people to evacuate the area. But as per the data released around 1500 active volcanoes are remotely located around the world, and thus they are tough to be monitored.

To counteract such cases, satellites in the name of NASA’s Terra Spacecraft can be put into use to examine the potential hazards which eventually allows the local habitats to take adequate measures of evacuating the area before the eruption starts. Volcanoes such as Kamchatka as well as the Kuril islands are investigated with the help of VolSat view system. This system used data derived from both Russian as well as International satellites. Among the two volcanoes, Kamchatka volcano is the most active which tends to erupt at least three to seven times in a year.

The activity of daily monitoring of problematic zones is carried out since the early portion of the 1990s. But the whole process has accelerated due to the implementation of a right amount of data collection which is being taken from space.

Such reading from space is provided by the Russian Satellite Meteor-M and Resource-P and Canopus-B. Some additional information is also being routed through US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as well as the European Space Agency’s Sentinel satellites.