The Gaia satellite which belongs to the ESA (European Space Agency) has been helping the researchers to map billions of stars in the Milky Way galaxy since some time. The awesome star catalog of this spacecraft has been made use by a group of astronomers to search for advanced alien life and civilizations.

Gaia’s first release of the data from September 2016, of a billion stars, was combed by a team of scientists and researchers from the University of Heidelberg, Germany and Uppsala University in Sweden. Then the findings were cross-examined with Milky Way-watching RAVE project of Australia in order to find the differences in the placement of the stars from both the observatories. The RAVE data estimated the distance of the star with respect to it brightness properties whereas the Gaia data showed the distance of the stars with respect to its movement with the stars in the background (with the help of parallax effect). The disparity of instruments in measuring measurements can be explained by a structure that fully or partially covers a star for energy harvesting. Such a structure is called Dyson sphere.

By cross-referencing the data, it has been revealed that there is a chance for some stars of the Gaia data to be circled by huge alien megastructures. But after a more specific and closer examination, the team concluded that the errors in data could be because of the different measurements of all stars except the star named TYC 6111-1162-1. A third observatory was then used by the researchers to have a closer look at the star but they couldn’t find any traces of alien megastructures. But they found a companion star which was previously unseen and which could account for measurement discrepancies.

Even though any advanced alien things haven’t been discovered, the team confirmed that they will maintain their way of searching for any possible Dyson Spheres. With the further release of Gaia data, the search will become easier and will provide distance measurements of both types for many stars.

The release 3 of the Gaia data is expected to come around by the year of 2020 and it will help the technique mentioned above to be applied to about 1 million stars. The second Gaia Data Release was dropped on this Wednesday with a total of 1.7 billion stars to check for construction projects of aliens.