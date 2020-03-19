Space is one of the areas of research whose findings always amuse people. There are a lot of secrets to unfold and a lot of missions to carry. While it is a great frontier to explore, it is also an expensive one. Although many problems already persist on the planet Earth, it becomes a matter of concern whether space explorations and the hustle faced are worth or not.

While some people condemn spending millions on the space exploration, some believe that it is one of the most enthralling places to explore and discover. We genuinely believe in making some extra efforts to explore the untouched frontiers of space and to bring answers to the mysteries of the same.

Here are the five reasons why exploring space is essential to humanity.

New Technologies and research

Without exploring the space, we wouldn’t have got GPS, the know-how of the weather forecast, solar cells usability and the ultraviolet filters in different equipment. Studies are being conducted on the space with the help of which the treatment of several untreatable diseases could be obtained. These researchers are not possible on Earth. Therefore, space exploration is a must.

Asteroids and comets don’t care about us

Although our planet and solar system remain calm and at peace, the other asteroids and comets do not. You never know when these could ruin our lives by just colliding and smacking our planet. Once one of these celestial bodies collides it lead to mass extinction. Therefore, studying the space and exploring it could help our lives and prevent such collision with our planet.

Colonization is the ultimate backup

We never know when the existence of the human race will end. Many unpredictable things are happening in the space and outer orbital world which could wipe away the species completely. By exploring the space, we could colonize in some other planets as well so that if Earth comes in danger, we could make our abode in some other plant like Mars, maybe.

Space mining could save the Earth

It’s a fact that we are causing a lot of damage to our planet earth. The natural resources and valuable minerals might become extinct one day. By exploring the space, there could be the chances to mine these vital resources in the planet earth to sustain the life of human beings.

We are explores

Humans are made with the tendency to explore the untouched horizons. We have been discovering new places and new civilizations. The human nature couldn’t be restrained from not behaving the way it is made.