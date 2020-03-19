The Color and Stereo Surface Imaging System (CaSSIS) is ready for the 28th April 2018. That is when its mission is planned to begin. Why is it ready? The reason is that it sent its first color images. As we speak, it is in Mars on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter of the European Space Agency. The team behind it was an international team. It worked closely with the University of Bern.

After almost a month, there is good news from the system. I say that because the switching on occurred on 20th March. It was in its test period ahead of its primary mission. The D-day of the mission is 28th April 2018.

Nicolas Thomas had something to say. The man works at the Centre of Space and Habitability of the University of Bern, Switzerland. He is the Principal Investigator. As he spoke, he acknowledges that there were issues related to the software. They were not major. That explains why he also said that it is not only in good health but also ready to carry out the task. He also added that at some point, there was the transmission of a new version of the software. The success was warmly welcomed. They felt great having installed a software on a camera system that was totally far away.

There is a spectacular image among those captured by the CaSSIS. The captured image is that of Korolev’s rim. Korolev is a crater full of ice. Its resolution was slightly above 5 meters. That is relatively great compared to those of other telescopes including Hubble. The margin it portrays is huge. If it was to work from altitudes lower than those of the current operation, clarity and resolution will increase.

Antoine Pommerol could not hide his joy either. He is a member of the CaSSIS CSH’s science team. He is responsible for data calibrations in the workstation. As far as he is concerned, the lighting conditions given to the picture were impressive. He has to express how hopeful he was with the system. It will be of great help in matters concerning water and carbon dioxide cycles of the Red Planet.

That image is a combination of three different ones. Their actual capture date was the 15th April 2018. The color view came about after the assembling of the three.

The capture has brought hope. It would assist in studying the everyday changes in Mars including seasons. In addition to that, it would focus on the study of water. It would be of great help no doubt.