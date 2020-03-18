At last, Russia has declared that AngoSat-1 is no longer under operation. Russia was one of the sources of funds for the space project of Angola which is a nation in West Africa. The cost was $300 million. This communications satellite’s launch was in December last year. The venue was Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. That only means that it operated for around four months. The fact that the expectations were a lifespan of 15 years, it was a major frustration for the country.

Angola was ready for it. It had facilitated the training of around 50 aerospace engineers from that state. They studied in various parts of the world. The training would assist them, man, the mission. They would do that from a control center in the country. Last year, Angola brought to the public the knowledge of their great plans that will be long-term as far as the space program is concerned. Their ambitions of augmenting it years to come were also noticeable. Where does that leave the plan given the revolutionary change? Has the dream of improving telecommunications in Angola died with the defection? Time will tell.

Did they see it coming? The answer is a resounding yes. A short period after its launching, there was a cut-off communication with the satellite. Fortunately, they restored it after a few days. Nevertheless, the following months registered a number of technical problems. That went on until Monday when its loss became official.

It was one of the few countries from the sub-Sahara who owned a space program. Others include South Africa, Nigeria as well as Ghana. The three have several satellites in the orbit. Their purpose is to enable communications to projects that are educational. Other than that, they also monitor the movement of any group that may be armed.

Nevertheless, Angola also has something to smile about after all. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Their constructor which is Russia has honored the insurance policy of the satellite. It will build its follow up and ensure that it will be more powerful than this one. That will not cost Angola even a single coin. Isn’t that good news?

On top of that, it will happen very soon. The space agency of Russia stated that they will complete the building within 18 months. As a result of that, the launch of the proposed satellite will be in 2020. Angola has had a setback but is hopeful that it will rise up again.