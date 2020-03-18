NASA release its chilling animation taken by the Earth’s Survey Explorer over the four years. The animation shows that the Earth is represented by a teal dot. The animation shows that earth is surrounded by hundreds of green dots around it. The green dots represent the comets and asteroids that are pass close to Earth. NASA said that they found 136 comets and 788 NEOs.

According to NASA, ten of the discovered objects have been considered as hazardous asteroids as a base on their objects and size. Amy Mainzer, the principal investigator from NASA, said that they continue to expand their knowledge and catalog to the important and elusive objects in space that may collide with the Earth’s surface. In total, the agency has characterized the sizes of over 1,300 objects near the Earth since the spacecraft was launched.

Since the start of the mission, the comet and asteroid-hunter has completely scanned the nearly eight times and characterized 29,375 objects in its four years of operation. There were also report about the 2.5 million of infrared images during the fourth year of operations by the NEOWISE. NEOWISE was originally called as the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) which was launched in December 2009.

The explorer was placed in the hibernation in 2011, and its main mission was completed. Earlier this month, the agency admitted that there are thousands of asteroids, which have not detected by the explorer. The Congress also tasked the NASA to spot the majority of the bigger asteroids bigger than 460 feet by the year 2020. However, NASA admitted that only one-third of the majority of the objects are being tracked by their device.

According to NASA, to track most of the dangerous objects around the Earth’s orbit, they would need a dedicated space telescope for their missions. NASA also explained to the Congress about their plans of tracking the majority of all the flying objects and to prevent them from getting closer to the Earth’s surface. There are millions of comets and asteroids in the space, and they are usually found in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. Those that are found near the Earth as called as the Near-earth objects. With the help of the NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, millions of infrared images will be collected by the survey explorer.