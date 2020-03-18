The next upcoming mission by NASA that is the Mars Lander is already in the pipeline. If everything works according to plan, then people may witness the launch on May 5. This robot will have many important features which will give the mission a new perspective.

The two traveller satellites known as Wall-E and Eva will run a separate mission. The names are derived from the characters of the film Pixar. There was a scene in the film where Wall-E uses a fire extinguisher to dance through space while traveling just the way the real spacecraft will move.

It’s declared that if the satellites successfully complete their entire journey then both Marco- A and B will become the only communication station around Mars.

The satellites were formally known as Cubesats, and are highly popular for use in the orbit of the Earth. These satellites are even cheap to develop and launch. Till now there are more than 700 satellites that are sent to space.

Andy Klesh the chief engineer of the MarCO project stated that Cubesats didn’t had to survive the radiation of the trip to deep space.

The Marco satellites are driven completely by a compressed form of gas used in a fire extinguisher, and the satellites can shoot the gas in eight different directions.

Both the satellites Wall –E and Eva are the first to stay far away from the orbit of the earth and therefore they may face huge threats in the form of radiation.

It is reported that the satellites will become the relay messengers if they survive the month-long heinous journey to Mars. They will pick up the signals from the InSight lander and then it is sent to earth.

This is the best process to make the communication with the red planet better with time. This will also enhance the speed.

According to the team of researchers this experiment is a low risk one, and can be taken into consideration.

There is a huge expectation from the launch of Wall E and Eva at NASA. The launch date is still not confirmed officially, but 5th May is the tentative one. There is no further news available right now.