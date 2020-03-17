NASA generally reminds us of space and the universe that exists apart from the world we live in. With the help of NASA, we have been able to view the details of our planet that couldn’t have been clearly achieved from the ground level. NASA is working hard to develop the best ways to save our mother Earth.

Here are the some of the upcoming missions that NASA has planned to save the Earth:

1. ASCENDS:

The ASCENDS (The Active Sensing of CO2 Emissions over Nights, Days, and Seasons) mission will help in computing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere without any biasing on the basis of the seasons or day or night. This mission can either be used as a standalone or it can be used as a help in the large Earth observatory.

2. CLARREO:

The long-term mission CLARREO (Climate Absolute Radiance and Refractivity Observatory) will help to monitor the radiation properties of the Earth. This will help in understanding the Earth’s climate in a superior way. The mission can be launched around the 2021 timeframe and should produce the most accurate climate record of the Earth.

3. GEDI:

The Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation or GEDI mission will help in learning about the 3D structure of the biosphere. This will further help in measuring the height, width and other elevations that teach us about the carbon and water cycle of the earth. The operation will help in forest management, water resource management, and an exact weather prediction.

4. NAAMES:

With NAAMES (North Atlantic Aerosols and Marine Ecosystems Study) the scientist will be able to get better information about how to administer the oceans and get a better and precise prediction about the changes happening in the ecosystem.

5. OMG:

OMG (the Oceans Melting Greenland mission) will help in spreading the fact that the melting of the ice sheets is not only occurring on the top surface but below as well. This mission will help in getting a more accurate measure of how much the sea level would increase after tracking the literal amount of sheet that has melted.

All the challenges faced by the world can be solved by understanding what’s happening and how much efforts are needed to stop it. The planet is changing due to both natural and human-caused methods. All we can do is investigate the situation of the whole system scientifically and then come to a solution.