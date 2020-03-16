Recently NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured a 3D flyover video which shows the massive cyclone swirling near Jupiter’s North Pole. The look of the cyclone is like pure lava. The 80 seconds video was captured by the Juno Science team by using an infrared imagery instrument Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper during early 2017.

A Juno Co – investigator from the institute for Space and Astrophysics reported that before Juno came into knowledge there was no other option apart from imagining how the poles of the Jupiter would look like. Now with Juno flying over the poles at a very close proximity it permits the collection of infrared imagery on the polar weather patterns of Jupiter. In accordance to several reports from NASA the cyclones near the pole are indeed massive in structure

The video has primarily established several facts like the lava is likely to be superficial and not melted rock even the air blowing across is extremely cold. The part that glows yellow is the warmest area with 9 degrees Fahrenheit. There are few darker regions which are chillier with the coldest spot at minus 117 degrees F.

The video was presented by the Juno team on 11th April at the European Geosciences Union General Assembly in Vienna. Along with this the first detailed look of ‘Dynamo’ that powers Jupiter’s magnetic field got revealed.

Jack Connerney of the Space Research Corporation Maryland has said that Juno’s investigation of the magnetic environment is a beginning of a new era in planetary dynamos.

The $1.1 billon Juno mission was launched way back in August 2011 and reached the orbit of Jupiter on July 4th 2016. The main purpose of this is to study the structure of the gas giant, and even the magnetic and composition of the gravitational field.

The Juno is just one third of the planned mapping mission and there are various other ways which are in the process to know how the dynamo works.

According to the latest news the team Juno will execute its 12th Science flyby on 24th May. This is a tentative date that has been confirmed if everything goes according to plan. The team is highly enthusiastic about the upcoming flyby as they expect to fetch more data from the remaining orbits in Jupiter. The date of confirmation is still waiting for the official announcement.