The exploration of the cosmic real estate is about to start again. No prior than 16th of April, in the fractured parlance of NASA, a small spacecraft called TESS or Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, rising with ambition and cameras will soar on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a glare of fire and smoke and take up a long residence between the Earth and the moon.

It will devote at least the next two years, scanning the cosmos for alien worlds. TESS is the current effort to try to answer concerns, which have intrigued the humankind for dominated and millennia astronomy for the last 3 decades.

Not so long ago, researchers didn’t know if there were other planets outside the solar system or if there were, they could ever be discovered. However, beginning with the 1995 exploration of a planet orbiting the sun-like star called 51 Pegasi, there has been a great revolution.

An MIT researcher and the leader of the TESS group, George Ricker said that they anticipate finding some five hundred Earth-sized planets across 300 light years of there, near enough for a coming generation of telescopes on the ground and in orbit to assess for habitability – or maybe even inhabitants. However, according to them, there will be more than planets in the space.

He added that TESS is going to be more fun. There are over twenty millions of stars they can look at. The spacecraft will be able to perform specific brightness measurement of each glint in the cosmos. The majority of the exoplanets will be circling red dwarfs, much cooler and smaller than the sun. They make up the majority of the stars in the neighborhood and lay right to most of the planets.

Similar to Kepler, TESS will explore those planets by observing the light from the stars and evaluating slight dips, temporary fading telling that a planet has a passed in front of the star. The planners of the mission claimed that they anticipate cataloging at least twenty thousand new exoplanet candidates of all sizes and shapes. In specific, they’ve promised to come up with the orbits and masses of fifty new planets, which are less than 4 times the size of our planet.

This is the very first time that NASA has bought a ride from SpaceX, the rocket firm operated by Elon Musk, for one of their science mission.